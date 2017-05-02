Kapil Sibal taunts Modi government: Remove your bangles and show us what you can do

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal. (File photo) Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal. (File photo)

Former union minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashed out at the Narendra Modi government criticising it for having no policies vis-a-vis Pakistan. His comments came at the Congress press conference in the national capital in the wake of the killing and mutilation of bodies of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani Army on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the UPA government, a woman MP had then asked if bangles should be sent to Manmohan Singh. That MP, who is now a minister, will she send bangles to Narendra Modi?” asked Sibal going back in past to mock at Smriti Irani, now the Minister for Textiles. Irani, at a public rally in Indore in 2013, had asked whether ‘choodiyan’ (bangles) should be sent to Singh in the wake of a similar mutilation of a soldier’s body.

Sibal, the former HRD minister, said further, “What kind of a prime minister and what kind of a government is this when it knows that Pakistan will not mend its ways. They call the ISI to Pathankot. They go to Pakistan to spend someone’s birthday when that country has nothing but hate for India. PM should understand that he should have no expectations from Pakistan and there is no need for hugs and celebrating birthdays.”

Sibal said there have been increasing fatalities among security forces in terrorist and Naxal attacks in the last couple of years.

“Only if they get time out of election campaigning and event management will they be able to protect our borders,” Sibal said targeting the BJP. “So, remove your bangles and show what you can do.”

On Monday, Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh of 22 Sikh and Head Constable Prem Sagar of the BSF 200 Battalion were killed and beheaded by Army regulars of the Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) who crossed into Indian territory with the help of cover fire. The Indian Army has promised appropriate response to the ‘despicable’ act by Pakistan.

