Independence of judiciary is in danger, says Congress

The Congress on Thursday said that the independence of the judiciary “is in danger” and asked if it would now speak in one voice to state “enough is enough”. Congress’s sharp reaction came after the government returned to the Supreme Court collegium its recommendation to elevate Justice K M Joseph to the apex court and asked it to reconsider it.

“Indian judiciary is in danger. And if our judiciary is not united to protect its independence then democracy is in danger…. they want to pack High Courts with their won people,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters at New Delhi. Sibal said that there are 410 vacancies of judges across the country out of the total approved strength of 1079 judges.

“We want to know as to who will stand for judicial independence. Will the judiciary speak in one voice that enough is enough,” he said.

