Kapil Mishra’s fast sponsored by BJP: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today attacked sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra saying his indefinite fast was “sponsored” by the BJP. Sisodia’s remarks came hours after AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha was detained by police while he was proceeding to stage a hunger strike outside Mishra’s residence.

“On one hand, Sanjeev Jha is picked up by police, while on the other, a BJP-sponsored fast is being held that is being provided police protection and other safeguards,” the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters here. Mishra’s fast entered the fourth day today. He is demanding details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Jha, an MLA from Burari, today went on an indefinite fast seeking replies to his questions posed to the axed AAP minister. Sisodia said Jha just wants to know what time the sacked minister had gone to the chief minister’s residence on May 5, the day Mishra claimed he saw Arvind Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The Burari MLA has demanded that Mishra come clean on the claim that he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal.

