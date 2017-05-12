Kapil Mishra’s attacker works with AAP: Police

A day after a man attacked sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra, police said the accused was an AAP worker, presently working at one of the mohalla clinics of Health Minister Satyendar Jain. AAP had denied any links with the attacker.

A chartered accountant by profession, Bhardwaj had quit his job to work for the party, police said. On Wednesday, he went to meet Mishra to allegedly express his anger over the latter’s allegations against CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jain, police said.

DCP (north) Jatin Narwal said, “He told police that he quit his job to work for AAP. Presently he was a worker of the party.”

After the incident, police took Bhardwaj to Civil Lines police station where he was booked under sections 107/151 of the CrPC (preventive detention). On Thursday, he was produced in court which sent him to five days’ judicial custody.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now