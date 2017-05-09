Kapil Mishra vs Arvind Kejriwal: Here’s how the fight unfolded

Mishra claimed Kejriwal got Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyandar Jain at his residence. Mishra claimed Kejriwal got Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyandar Jain at his residence.

Once a close confidante of Arvind Kejriwal, Kapil Mishra has now levelled serious charges of corruption against the Delhi Chief Minister. Mishra claimed Kejriwal got Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyandar Jain at his residence. Since then, Mishra has been removed from the Delhi Cabinet. The Aam Aadmi Party has also expelled him. Soon after Mishra went public with his allegations, AAP has launched a counter-attack against him.

Let’s take a look at how the present controversy built up.

Kapil Mishra receives the sack

Kapil Mishra:

Mishra said he took an appointment to meet the Anti-Corruption Bureau to submit details of corruption in the party but before he could meet the officials, he was removed from his position.

AAP

The first blow dealt by Kejriwal was when he reshuffled his Cabinet and removed Kapil Mishra as water minister. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had denied Mishra’s allegations and said: “His allegations do not merit a response. He has been sacked due to poor performance.”

Bribery and exchange of dirty cash

Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra said that he had seen Jain hand over ₹2 crore in cash to Kejriwal. According to Mishra, when he asked Kejriwal about the source of the money and what it was for, Kejriwal said ‘some things that can’t be explained’.

AAP

Sisodia denied Mishra’s claims as being baseless. He said: ” The allegations are so absurd that nobody would believe him”.

Party leader Sanjay Singh asked Mishra to reveal the time when he visited the CM’s residence and saw him taking the bribe.

Mishra’s expulsion from AAP

Kapil Mishra

He levelled charges against the party’s top brass and challenged them to throw him out of the party. He alleged that there was a land deal settled for the family of S.K. Bansal, Kejriwal’s brother-in-law. The deal was said to be worth nearly ₹50 crore.

AAP

Later the AAP’s PAC revoked Mishra’s primary membership after a meeting chaired by Kejriwal. He was removed for acting against the interests of the party.

Threat claim

Kapil Mishra

The MLA from Karawal Nagar said that he is receiving life threats via phone calls and that Kejriwal should undergo a lie detector test.

AAP

The party has yet to come out with a response to Mishra’s statements as he didn’t directly name anyone who could be threatening him.

Water Tanker Scam

Kapil Mishra

Mishra, in his submission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, said that Kejriwal delayed the probe into the multi-crore water tanker scam against former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

AAP

AAP replied with sharp rebukes claiming that Mishra was acting on the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sanjay Singh said: “BJP has hatched a conspiracy against AAP through Mishra,” adding that Mishra’s allegations were unsubstantiated and baseless.

Land deal?

Kapil Mishra

Mishra said: “Satyendar Jain told me that he had settled a deal for seven-acre land in Chattarpur for the Bansal family. He also fudges bills running up to ₹10 crore in order to give benefit to Kejriwal’s relatives.”

AAP

Bansal, in an unfortunate turn of events, passed away on Sunday. Kejriwal didn’t speak on Mishra’s mentions of Bansal. However it condemned Mishra for doing politics over a person who had passed away.

Punjab Election funding questioned

Kapil Mishra

Mishra said that the ticket distribution in Punjab elections was a massively corrupt process. He said liquor was distributed by many members. Mishra said Sanjay Singh lobbied to seek funding for the party from abroad.

AAP

The party and Singh denied the allegations and said: “Our only fault is that we are fighting for the rights of the poor and the marginalised and are raising our voice against the politics of hate. They want to silence our voice.”

Mishra a BJP agent?

Kapil Mishra

On being linked to BJP, Mishra said that anybody in the party who dissents is painted a BJP agent. He added that he neither had any connection, contact with BJP nor did he want to join the party in future.

Mishra later took a dig at Jain and Kejriwal on Twitter when he said both are giving clean chits to each other.

AAP

Earlier in the day he had commented that “Mishra is now speaking the language of the BJP and Congress. He is saying the same thing the two parties had been saying for months. This makes it clear who is behind all this.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd