Kapil Mishra Press Conference LIVE: AAP received hawala money, claims sacked minister

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra held a press conference Friday making more allegations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The former water and culture minister claimed that AAP received donations in the form of hawala money from shell companies. Mishra said that he has evidence to back his claims.

Mishra, at the conference, said Delhi businessman who claimed he had donated Rs 2 crore to AAP is a patsy. He further showed letterheads from four companies and said they were a forgery made at home. Mishra also said Kumar’s signature is missing from two of the four letterheads. He further pointed out that Kumar was made CEO of the company this year, days before MCD elections, but the donations were made under his name in 2014.

Mishra also said that Income Tax department (I-T department) questioned AAP over Rs 2 crore, but the party claimed they do not know who made the donations. He further “challenged” Kejriwal to tell I-T department that he received donations from Mukesh Kumar. IT dept still does not know the source of Rs 2 crore, Mishra said. The sacked water minister also said that Kumar’s company is itself a bank and VAT defaulter, and asked how he can donate Rs 2 crore to AAP.

Earlier, Mishra in a tweet said that he will reveal a “big truth” on Friday. In a tweet, Mishra said, “Sabhi AAP vidhayak saathiyon se nivedan, aaj ki PC zarur dekhein (I request all AAP MLAs and friends to watch today’s Press Conference). I will be revealing a big truth at 11 am with evidences.”

Mishra, earlier this week, ended his hunger strike against Kejriwal, and met with CBI officials to give “irrefutable evidence” against Delhi CM. Coming out of the meeting, he said that he has given evidences against Kejriwal and two AAP MLAs over their alleged links with shell companies.

The former AAP leader was sacked by the party earlier this month after he went against the party leaders and raised allegations of corruption against Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. He claimed that Kejriwal took money from Jain and also interfered in investigations of water tanker scam, which remained a huge blot on previous Sheila Dikshit government in the capital. Jain, in turn, has filed defamation case against Mishra at Tiz Hazari court on Friday. AAP has claimed that Mishra is working on instructions from opposition parties.

11:12 am: Mishra also “challenged” Kejriwal to tell I-T department that he received donations from Mukesh Kumar. He further said that Kumar’s company is itself a bank and VAT defaulter, and asked how he can donate Rs 2 crore to AAP.

11: 10 am: Mishra further pointed out that letter heads from two of the four companies had Mukesh Kumar’s signature, but the other two companies did not have his signature. He further said that when I-T dept had asked from where the party received Rs 2 crore, AAP had said it does not know. IT department still does not know the source of Rs 2 crore, Mishra said. “Why Mukesh Kumar was hidden from everyone?,” Mishra asked further.

11:05 am: Delhi-businessman who claims to have donated Rs 2 crore to AAP is a patsy by Kejriwal, Mishra claimed. The sacked water minister showed letterheads of company claiming they were fake and were forged at homes. He also raised questions regarding identity of Mukesh Kumar. He furtepointed out that Kumar became CEO of one of the companies just days before Delhi MCD polls, but the donations were made in 2014.

11: 00 am: Kapil Mishra raises veracity of online donations of AAP.

सभी AAP विधायक साथियों से निवेदन, आज की PC जरूर देखें। I will be revealing a big truth at 11 am with evidences. — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 19, 2017

10:30 am: Sacked water minister Kapil Mishra to hold a press conference in New Delhi on Friday at 11 am.

