Kapil Mishra promises ‘biggest ever expose’ on CM Arvind Kejriwal today

Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who has leveled corruption charges against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, said that he will expose another ‘big truth’ on Friday. The former Delhi water minister, in a tweet, said he will provide the “evidences” at the press conference. “Sabhi AAP vidhayak saathiyon se nivedan, aaj ki PC zarur dekhein (I request all AAP MLAs and friends to watch today’s Press Conference). I will be revealing a big truth at 11 am with evidences,” Mishra said in a tweet.

सभी AAP विधायक साथियों से निवेदन, आज की PC जरूर देखें। I will be revealing a big truth at 11 am with evidences. — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 19, 2017

Mishra promised the “biggest ever expose” on CM Arvind Kejriwal at 11 am on Friday. He further went on to say that the expose will prove AAP’s “nexus with hawala operators.” In a tweet he said, “…kal subha 9 baje karunga AK ke sabse bade jhooth ka pardafaash (Will reveal biggest lie by Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow at 9 am).”

Mishra, who ended his “indefinite hunger strike” against Kejriwal earlier this week, approached CBI on Tuesday to submit “evidence” of corruption against him. The axed AAP minister claimed that he has submitted “irrefutable proof” against Kejriwal and two AAP MLAs over their alleged links with several fake companies. “A person who came riding on the promise to fight the country’s corrupt political system, to fight elections using donations from small sources, stands exposed today. He has attempted to run the AAP using black money,” Mishra had said.

AAP sacked Mishra over two weeks ago after he alleged that Kejriwal had taken money from Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain and also raised allegations that the Delhi CM interfered in water tanker scam investigations. Mishra, at a presser last week also raised allegations of “massive financial irregularities” at AAP and claimed the party had lied to the Election Commission, laundered money through shell companies and had concealed donations from public.

Jain has in turn filed defamation charges against Mishra and BJP-SAD MLA Manjinder S Sirsa in Delhi’s Tiz Hazari Court. AAP has disregarded Mishra’s claims with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia calling them as “baseless”. The party has also alleged that Mishra is acting on instructions from opposition parties.

