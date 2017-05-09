Kapil Mishra on AAP’s EVM tampering allegations: Tomorrow they will say that people’s fingers are faulty

Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. (Source: PTI) Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. (Source: PTI)

Following the Aam Aadmi Party’s demonstration of supposed tampering of electronic voting machines (EVM) in the special session of the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra said that the party will now claim that the “fault is in the people’s fingers”.

“Ye kal bolenge janata ko tumhari ungli mein hi gadbad hai, galat button daba deti hai (Tomorrow they will claim that the fault is in people’s fingers and that they press the wrong button),” Mishra was quoted saying by news agency ANI. The former water resources minister was present in the Delhi Assembly, though he did not speak during the special session.

In the Delhi Assembly’s special session, Saurabh Bhardwaj, an Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Greater Kailash, claimed that the EVMs can be tampered with using a certain secret code which any voter in the know can insert in the machine. Bharadwaj, who was a software engineer before he joined politics, claimed the EVM machines can be tampered with easily as long as you know the code.

Giving a step-by-step demonstration of the how the tampering is allegedly done, he said there are different codes to make anyone on the panel win, based on their position in the panel. So there are different codes to make each, or any candidate, win, he claimed in the House.

Mishra’s response to the EVM tampering allegations come after his relations with Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned sour. Mishra on Sunday claimed that he saw Kejriwal receive Rs 2 crore from PWD Minister Satyendar Jain as bribe. Following that, AAP’s highest body PAC on Monday suspended Mishra from the primary membership of the party.

