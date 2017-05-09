Kapil Mishra on AAP’s EVM tampering allegations: Tomorrow they will say that people’s fingers are faulty

Following the Aam Aadmi Party’s demonstration of supposed tampering of electronic voting machines (EVM) in the special session of the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra said that the party will now claim that the “fault is in the people’s fingers”.
“Ye kal bolenge janata ko tumhari ungli mein hi gadbad hai, galat button daba deti hai (Tomorrow they will claim that the fault is in people’s fingers and that they press the wrong button),” Mishra was quoted saying by news agency ANI. The former water resources minister was present in the Delhi Assembly, though he did not speak during the special session.
In the Delhi Assembly’s special session, Saurabh Bhardwaj, an Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Greater Kailash, claimed that the EVMs can be tampered with using a certain secret code which any voter in the know can insert in the machine. Bharadwaj, who was a software engineer before he joined politics, claimed the EVM machines can be tampered with easily as long as you know the code.
Giving a step-by-step demonstration of the how the tampering is allegedly done, he said there are different codes to make anyone on the panel win, based on their position in the panel. So there are different codes to make each, or any candidate, win, he claimed in the House.
Mishra’s response to the EVM tampering allegations come after his relations with Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned sour. Mishra on Sunday claimed that he saw Kejriwal receive Rs 2 crore from PWD Minister Satyendar Jain as bribe. Following that, AAP’s highest body PAC on Monday suspended Mishra from the primary membership of the party.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 9, 2017 at 5:43 pmWell done Mr. Mishra. Your actual role is started now. Being a mole planted long back, now it is time for your to pay back to your masters. A plum post in PSU or a LG's post is waiting for you.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 5:39 pmKapil Mishra bomb has devasted the defense mechanism of aaptard. AAPtard childish show/drama of EVM tempering is now turning into point of criticism from every angle. Rationality of aaptard is under question. Not only Kapil, many are taking them as laughing stuff.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 5:35 pmNow he is bound to oppose AAP on any and every issue. Saurabh Bhardwaj has only tried to reb-ut-t the CEC claim of tamper-proof EVMs. He should be given adequate time for proving the susceptibility of real EVMs. Why Vijendra Gupta, the mild-mannered BJP smooth operator, is afraid of the revelation? All man-made machines can be manipulated when the man himself is so easily prepared to be sold. AAP is not the only party expressing its doubt about the integrity of the EVMs; TMC, INC & many others too have reservations about the issue. In the interest of democracy, it becomes expedient that all doubts about the electoral process are resolved, more so when the ground realities never suggested such results in favour of BJPReply
- May 9, 2017 at 5:19 pmWell done Mr Mishra. You should have woken up much earlierReply
- May 9, 2017 at 5:28 pmHe too was counting notes earlier. When the notes dried up, he thought of all this Tamasha. Politics is full of opportunist people including Feku and Aalu of BJP. iF Modi and Yogi are real Sanyasis, then they should have taken a lota and chatai and started begging door to door. Instead, they are playing crores and crores of illgotten wealth dia is going to at the hands of these opportunists.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 5:35 pmNow self realized Kapil Mishra has come out of net of Arvind Kejriwal. When will you realize?