Kapil Mishra claims many anti corruption crusaders joined him, AAP terms it ‘comedy show’

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday claimed that a number of anti-graft volunteers, who formerly worked with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have joined hands with him. Mishra, who has been attacking Kejriwal ever since he was sacked, said the former volunteers of the anti-graft movement led by Anna Hazare would also approach AAP MLAs with “evidence” against the party’s top leadership.

The party trashed Mishra’s assertion and dismissed his fresh set of charges pertaining to alleged bunglings in its funding as a “comedy show”. “Former anti-graft volunteers are joining hands with us along with the Aam Aadmi Sena (largely made up of disgruntled AAP supporters).

“They will go across the city and expose the AAP. For example, several donations exceeding Rs 10 lakh, which is supposed to be scrutinised by the PAC, have been concealed from the concerned authorities like the Income Tax by the party,” Mishra told reporters here. When asked about Mishra’s allegations, AAP spokesperson Ashutosh said: “This is like a daily comedy show. It is good entertainment for the media.”

At the press conference, Mishra also repeated allegations of irregularities in AAP’s funding and claimed that the party has received money from shell companies and from donors with “fake PAN numbers”. Till date, no government agency has slapped any such charge against the AAP. However, it is under the scanner of the Income Tax department for “falsification” of account books.

The party has recently appointed Deepak Bajpai as its new treasurer, after Raghav Chadha, who was holding the post, expressed his desire to step down to focus on litigations.

