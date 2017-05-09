Kapil Mishra challenges Arvind Kejriwal to a poll battle

Kapil Mishra. Kapil Mishra.

Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday dared Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to contest an election against him from any assembly constituency of his choice.

“I have learnt that you will try to remove me from the assembly. It doesn’t matter to me. I only want to tell you that if you have any morality left and still believe in yourself, accept my challenge,” Mishra, who alleges that Kejriwal accepted Rs 2 crore in cash from Health Minister Satyendar Jain, wrote in an open letter to the Chief Minister.

Mishra challenged Kejriwal to either contest from his Karawal Nagar assembly constituency “or your New Delhi constituency.

“I will resign and you also contest. The seat will be of your choice. You have money, power and people. I am alone. Do you have the courage to face the public?”

Mishra’s letter comes a day after he was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following his allegation that Jain had also settled a Rs 50 crore land deal in favour of Kejriwal’s brother-in-law.

Mishra’s allegations were made after he was sacked as Delhi’s Water Minister on Saturday.

He also said he would approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday and reveal everything he knew about the AAP and Kejriwal.

“You and some of your friends have broken the nation’s trust…Today I will lodge an FIR against you. I learned to fight for truth from you.

“This is the biggest battle of my life and I seek your blessing before fighting against you.”

The AAP has denied Mishra’s charges. Though Kejriwal has stayed silent, Jain has categorically denied the allegations.

