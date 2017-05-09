Kapil Mishra demands AAP leaders to disclose details of foreign trips, threatens to sit on hunger strike

Kapil Mishra accused Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak of using “illegal money” to travel abroad. (file photo) Kapil Mishra accused Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak of using “illegal money” to travel abroad. (file photo)

Widening his net on Tuesday, suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra levelled fresh allegations against the party leadership. Mishra claimed that several AAP leaders used unaccounted money to fund their foreign trips. The sacked water resources minister, before heading to the CBI headquarters to file an FIR, accused Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak of using “illegal money” to travel abroad. “I demand them to make public the details of their foreign trips, or else I will sit on hunger strike,” Mishra told reporters.

In response, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who convened a special assembly session today, tweeted: “Today in assembly, Saurabh Bharaawaj will disclose the truth about a big conspiracy going on in the country…truth will prevail.”

Earlier in the morning, Mishra sought ‘blessing’ from Kejriwal before heading to the CBI office to submit evidence against him and others. “Bless me… I am filing an FIR against you,” Mishra said, addressing the media in Delhi and reading out a letter he wrote to the AAP convener.

Mishra also claimed that Kejriwal was trying to remove him as an MLA. “You are trying to remove me from assembly, I challenge you to contest the elections against me,” he said. He challenged Kejriwal to step down and contest elections against him. On Monday, Mishra was suspended from the party’s primary membership for levelling “baseless” allegations against him. Trouble began when AAP, citing poor performance, sacked Mishra as Cabinet minister. Mishra, at a press conference at Raj Ghat, claimed that he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Jain. He also accused the Delhi chief minister of being involved in the purported Rs 400 crore water tanker scam. Mishra appeared before the ACB and submitted evidence to substantiate his claims.

