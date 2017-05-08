Kapil Mishra to appear before CBI, give statement against Arvind Kejriwal

Kapil Mishra outside the ACB office. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Kapil Mishra outside the ACB office. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Sacked water resources minister Kapil Mishra on Monday appeared before the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch and submitted detailed evidence in the purported 400-crore water tanker scam. Speaking to reporters outside the ACB, Mishra said: “Whatever evidence I have, I gave it to the ACB, will be summoned again to assist in the probe.”

When asked about the allegations he levelled against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal, Mishra said he had sought an appointment with the Central Bureau of Investigation today to substantiate his claim that Health Minister Satyendra Jain gave Rs 2 crore of unaccounted money to Kejriwal. Mishra is likely to give a statement to the CBI. Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijpal forwarded Mishra’s complaint to the ACB.

On Sunday, briefing the media at Raj Ghat, Mishra claimed that he saw Jain handover Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. Mishra alleged that he was sacked immediately after he sought details of the source of the funds. “I saw Kejriwal take Rs 2 crore from (Health and Transport Minister) Satyender Jain. Jain told me he had struck a deal of Rs 50 crore for one of Kejriwal’s relatives. When I told Kejriwal about this he said, ‘This is false and you should have faith in me’. I told him I trust him but having seen the cash with my own eyes, it was not possible for me to keep quiet.” Mishra also said there were several discrepancies related to funding ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

The Opposition were quick to seek for an inquiry into the allegations and Kejriwal’s resignation. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also said the L-G should “examine the possibility of recommending the dismissal of the AAP government to the President”.

