Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra briefs L-G Anil Baijal on water tanker scam

Ahead of his plan to expose the names of those behind the water tanker scam, sacked water minister Kapil Mishra met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday morning. After the meeting Mishra tweeted: “I have witnessed HIM taking illegal cash.. have shared all details with Lt. Gov. It is impossible to remain quiet. Ready to lose position and even sacrifice my life.”

Before leaving for L-G Baijal’s residence, Mishra, when asked whether he would be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, told news agency ANI: “I am founder member of AAP and will always remain in the party.” He is scheduled to address a press conference around 11.30 am.

On Saturday, Mishra claimed that he would name a few people within the Aam Aadmi Party in connection with the water tanker scam. Citing ‘poor performance’, the AAP leader was shunted out of Arvind Kejriwal’s Cabinet after holding a meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister.

Mishra told The Indian Express, “I met Kejriwal this morning and had a detailed discussion about the water tanker scam. I have named people within the party. And it was after that meeting that I heard about my removal from the cabinet. So far, I have not received any official intimation. Why is this happening? I had told them (the party) that in my press conference tomorrow, I will name some people, which I will still do. I am not disappointed at being removed from the cabinet. I have been fighting against corruption since 2004 and was part of India Against Corruption. When you take on corruption, such things happen. It is fine… I am an integral part of AAP and the government.”

Sources within the party told The Indian Express that Mishra was allegedly “planning to level allegations against Kejriwal” on the tanker scam. Trouble began when Mishra sided with Kumar Vishwas in his public spat with the party leadership. A few party MLAs also complained against Mishra about dirty water and erratic water supply during the MCD polls.

