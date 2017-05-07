Kapil Mishra accuses Arvind Kejriwal of corruption, AAP says charges baseless; BJP wants Delhi CM to quit

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

After sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra made explosive allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday rubbished them saying that did not warrant a response. Addressing the media, Sisodia said, “His allegations do not merit a response. He has been sacked due to poor performance.”

Mishra alleged that he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore in cash from city health minister Satyendra Jain. But Sisodia denied the allegations and described Mishra’s statements as “absurd”. “The allegations are so absurd that nobody would believe him,” he said. kicks up

Earlier, Mishra met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and briefed him about “illegal money” changing hands within the party. After the meeting, the former AAP minister said that he could no longer remain silent on the issue. Mishra, in a press conference, said that he noticed funding-related issues during the Punjab polls. “There were several funding related issues in Punjab. I though Kejriwal would act on it. I had this trust in him since two years,” he said.

Mishra, who sided with Kumar Vishwas during his spat with the AAP leadership, also questioned the timing of his sacking. After briefing the media, Mishra said in a tweet that Satyendra Jain will be jailed in a few days. “The day Satyendra Jail goes to jail, I will stand vindicated. It’s just a matter of few days,” he tweeted.

Reactions poured in from both the opposition side, with the BJP demanding Kejriwal’s resignation and the Congress demanding the Centre to take cognizance of the corruption allegations and act on it.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resign from his post immediately. Addressing a press conference, Tiwari said: “He (Mishra) raised this issue before the chief minister earlier. He asked Kejriwal to apologise to the party for taking money from Satyendra Jain. What was the outcome of the meeting? They sacked him from the party.”

Demanding Kerjiwal’s resignation, Tiwari said: “You don’t have the moral right to remain as chief minister of Delhi. Kejriwal must must resign immediately. He has left behind even the likes of Lalu Prasad Yadav in terms of corruption.”

Calling Kejriwal as “captain corrupt”, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also asked for his resignation. “Conglomerate of Corrupts masquerading as Fighters against corruption have been completely exposed! Captain Corrupt should RESIGN!!,” Patra said in a tweet.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken also addressed the media and demanded law enforcement authorities to register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. “He himself saw that Satyendra Jain gave Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal. It is an affidavit he gave before the entire country… A case must be registered under Prevention of Corruption Act,” Maken said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd