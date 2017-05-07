LIVE updates: AAP says Kapil Mishra allegations baseless, don’t merit reponse

Kapil Mishra tweeted: “i have witnessed HIM taking illegal cash.. have shared all details with Lt. Gov.” (Source: Twitter/Kapil Mishra) Kapil Mishra tweeted: “i have witnessed HIM taking illegal cash.. have shared all details with Lt. Gov.” (Source: Twitter/Kapil Mishra)

Ousted AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that he saw AAP minister Satyendra Jain give Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. ” I saw Satyendra Jain giving 2 crore rupees to Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. How did Satyendra Jain get the cash? I asked Kejriwal to offer a apology. But Kejriwal is silent,” Mishra said. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia rubbished the allegations saying that they don’t merit a response. He said perhaps Mishra is unhappy over being removed as minister.

Live updates:

12.45 pm:

12.30 pm: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia rubbished the allegations levelled against AAP leaders by Mishra. “Today, the allegations made against the party do not merit a response. Nobody will believe it,” he said. Sisodia added that perhaps Mishra was unhappy that he was removed as minister.

12.15 pm: Reacting to the claims, Congress leader Ajay Maken took to Twitter demanding answers. “Now, Kapil Mishra alleges that he has himself seen Satyendra Jain giving Rs 2 crores cash to Kejriwal! This is a serious charge! Any answers?” he tweeted.

12.00 pm: Mishra concludes his press conference at Raj Ghat.

11.57 am: “Satyendra Jain had told me that he settled land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal’s relative,” alleged Mishra.

11.55 am: “I could have been sacked before too. I was being praised initially by every AAP leader. There were no talks of me being sacked. Now the timing of the sacking raises questions,” he said.

11.52 am: Raising questions over the funds received by the AAP ahead of the Punjab polls, Mishra alleged that he saw AAP Minister Satyendra Jain give Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “I trusted Kejriwal, whom I thought to be clean. There were several funding related issues in Punjab. I though Kejriwal would act on it. I had this trust in him since two years. But two days back, I saw Satyendra Jain giving 2 crore rupees to Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. How did Satyendra Jain get those cash? I asked Kejriwal to offer a apology. But Kejriwal is silent,” he said.

11.50 am: Claiming that he was sacked after he spoke out against corruption within the party, Mishra said that he is ready to give evidence to the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. “I had sought appointment with the ACB before being sacked,” Mishra said.

11.48 am: “Was Kejriwal lying to the public of Delhi since 2015? Within one month of becoming minister, I made a report against Sheila Dikshit. When I wanted to meet the anti-corruption bureau, everyone knows what had happened. After writing the letter, I met Kejriwal. I am exposing after I was dismissed by the chief minister,” he said.

11:25 am: Kapil Mishra will be briefing the press shortly.

11:00 am: Kapil Mishra finishes meeting with Lieutenant governor.

i have witnessed HIM taking illegal cash.. have shared all details with Lt. Gov.

चुप रहना असंभव था। कुर्सी क्या प्राण भी जाये तो जाए — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 7, 2017

10:30 am: Kumar Vishwas reaches Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Earlier, Mishra said he would expose all the names involved in the scam. After the meeting, with out mentioning any names, the sacked water minister alleged in a tweet that he has seen “HIM” taking “illegal cash”. Mishra added that it was impossible for him to remain quiet and that he is ready to sacrifice even his life in his fight against corruption. Earlier, when asked whether he would be joining the BJP, Mishra said: “I am founder member of AAP and will always remain in the party.”

