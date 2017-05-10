Kapil Mishra sits on indefinite hunger strike, demands AAP to disclose details of foreign trips

A day after he appeared before the Central Bureau Investigation, suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra sat on an indefinite hunger strike in protest against the party leadership. Mishra has been demanding senior AAP leaders to disclose details of the travel expenses incurred during their foreign trips. “I am sitting on a ‘satyagraha’ till I get a clarification on details of international travel expenses of some senior AAP leaders. It is not a dharna but a satyagraha. I would like to send out a message to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to put out the details of the foreign tours of his five AAP leaders — Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak in public domain,” Mishra told the media.
Mishra alleged that AAP leaders — Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak — used “illegal money” to fund their foreign trips. He also claimed that he has been receiving death threats over the phone. “I have been getting life threats, got a threat also from an international number. But I am not afraid of anything,” Mishra said.
On Tuesday, Mishra lodged three FIRs against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other AAP leaders. “I have filed three FIRs with the CBI. The first FIR is in connection with the cash deal between Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal, while the second one is on how Jain has benefitted close relatives of Arvind Kejriwal in illegal land deals,” Mishra told news agency ANI.
- May 10, 2017 at 11:49 amDaily drama in capital. Actor Modern day Mirjaffar Kapil Mishra Director Failed Bhojpuri actor. Main theme BackstabbingReply
- May 10, 2017 at 11:26 amIt will be great, when Amit Shah will break the hunger strike of Kapil Mishra. This will be the begining of official journey of Kapil Mishra with BJPReply
- May 10, 2017 at 11:40 amI agree with the comments- all these years when Kapil was with APP everything was fine - and after he was sacked everything in APP is questionable!! - a stupid move.Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 11:06 amWhy only AAP foreign trip details , take total central, state government foreign trips and you will have heart attack how tax money is wasted for their luxuries with no benefit for India. Also take same datas of private companies and see how precisely benefit out of these trips.Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 11:17 amHe is seeking information on AAP, because, they always claimed they were the only honest people and the rest are all corrupt and claimed votes and authority on honesty, integrity, non-corruption, transparency and about not wasting a paisa of tax-payers's money.Reply