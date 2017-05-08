Kapil Mishra claims Satyendra Jain helped settle land deals for Arvind Kejriwal’s brother-in-law

Kapil Mishra addresses the media at Rajghat on Sunday morning. PTI Kapil Mishra addresses the media at Rajghat on Sunday morning. PTI

Stepping up his attack against Delhi Chief Minister Arivnd Kejriwal, sacked water resources minister Kapil Mishra on Monday levelled fresh allegations against him, claiming that Health Minister Satyendra Jain helped settle land deals worth Rs 50 crore for his brother-in-law. Mishra claimed that sitting in the chief minister’s chair has changed Kejriwal and that he was not the same anti-corruption crusader as before. “The Arvind Kejriwal we have worshiped and prayed for is not the same man today. The post of chief minister has changed him. I want to ask him one thing, will he leave the post after Satyendra Jain goes to jail?” Mishra said.

Mishra also directed his attack at the AAP leadership for alleging that he was acting hand in glove with the BJP. “If anyone within the AAP had attacked the BJP on issues such as Kashmir, it was me. I will never join the BJP, I am not even in talks with any BJP leaders. Try putting forth evidence of any links between us. If I raise doubts you call me an BJP agent. What about those who raise questions against corruption, are they all BJP agents?” said Mishra.

The sacked AAP minister also dared the party to expel him. “I will never leave AAP, they have convened a PAC meeting today. Try removing me from the party. I will never allow you kick me out of the party based on closed door discussions,” he said.

Mishra also claimed that he has been receiving death threats on phone after his number got leaked on Twitter. “I am getting threats as people have been sharing my number on Twitter. I am fighting against corruption, I will always fight for the truth,” he said.

Asking party volunteers from across the country to share evidence of any wrongdoing, Mishra released the email id, letuscleanaap@gmail.com. “I am getting calls from around the country from people complaining of corruption. Volunteers from US, Canada, Europe, Delhi to Kanyakumari, whatever evidence you have against these people, send it to this mail id. I will go to the CBI, ACB and fight for you,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd