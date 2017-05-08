Kapil Mishra appears before ACB to give evidence in water tanker scam

Kapil Mishra outside the ACB office. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Kapil Mishra outside the ACB office. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A day after sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijpal and made shocking allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain, the L-G on Monday forwarded Mishra’s complaint to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Mishra appeared before the ACB in connection with the 400-crore water tanker scam and gave evidence against one Ashish Talwar and Vibhav Patel. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Mishra said: “I am going to ACB office at 11 am. I am going to give two person’s names to ACB in connection with tanker scam, Ashish Talwar and Vibhav Patel.”

On Sunday, briefing the media at Raj Ghat, Mishra claimed that he saw Jain handover Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. Mishra alleged that he was sacked immediately after he sought details of the source of the funds. “I saw Kejriwal take Rs 2 crore from (Health and Transport Minister) Satyender Jain. Jain told me he had struck a deal of Rs 50 crore for one of Kejriwal’s relatives. When I told Kejriwal about this he said, ‘This is false and you should have faith in me’. I told him I trust him but having seen the cash with my own eyes, it was not possible for me to keep quiet.” Mishra also said there were several discrepancies related to funding ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

The Opposition were quick to seek for an inquiry into the allegations and Kejriwal’s resignation. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also said the L-G should “examine the possibility of recommending the dismissal of the AAP government to the President”.

