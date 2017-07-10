Kanwar Yatra: UP issues do’s and don’ts for devotees

Hindu devotees also known as ‘Kanwariyas’ taking a selfie after collecting water from river Ganga in Vindhyachal dham ahead of holy month of Shravan in Mirzapur on Saturday. PTI Photo Hindu devotees also known as ‘Kanwariyas’ taking a selfie after collecting water from river Ganga in Vindhyachal dham ahead of holy month of Shravan in Mirzapur on Saturday. PTI Photo

As the annual Kanwar yatra began on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department issued detailed do’s and don’ts for devotees and banned DJs on their route. The devotees have also been asked to maintain calm and not to hurt the feelings of any community.

The directions for the devotees come a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked pilgrims participating in the yatra not to play “vulgar” movie songs and not to “show-off”. Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva. It begins from Gangotri from where devotees fetch holy water of River Ganga in small pots and carry it to Neelkanth.

“Prohibitory orders will be imposed in all districts and DJs will be banned. This information will be given to all DJ owners”, it said. However, in special cases, permission will be given by the district magistrate concerned.

“No loudspeakers or any public address system shold be used without permission of authorities concerned”, the directive added.

The ‘kanwariyas’ (devotees of Lord Shiva) have been asked to carry identity cards, not to misbehave with anyone and not to get “provoked by any incident” and keep calm.

“During their yatra, they should not consume liquor or smoke”, it said, adding they should carrying phone numbers of family members and friends in their bags and if unwell carry medicines with them. Requesting ‘kanwariyas’ to support police, the directives said they should take the route earmarked for them and pave way for ambulances and other vehicles deployed for essential services.

“Caution should be made not to hurt feelings of any community or person and parody or songs hurting anyone”, it said.

The chief minister had said yesterday that “Kanwar yatra is about to begin. Playing of vulgar film songs and DJs do not go with religious feelings. Also, it is improper to indulge in gambling after worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali”.

