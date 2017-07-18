Kanwar Yatra: Three commando teams, PAC deployed in Ghaziabad

The district administration has deployed three Quick Response Teams and a company of Provincial Armed Constabulary to provide security for Kanwar Yatra which will culminate at a temple here in a few days. The QRT and PAC teams have been deployed at the ancient Dudheshwar Nath temple where the devotees of Lord Shiva will pay their obeisance by offering ‘Ganga Jal’ on the occasion of ‘Maha ShivRatri’ on July 21, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police HN Singh told PTI that the two QRT teams comprise four commandos each. One team will work under the supervision of city SP and another will patrol in rural area under the aegis of SP (rural area). Policemen are keeping tight vigil on the movements in the area by donning the attire of ‘Kanwarias’ so that no anti-social element infiltrates in the caravan of pilgrims, Singh said.

Keeping in view the past experiences when petty conflicts between ‘Kanwarias’ and locals took ugly turns, camera fitted drones will be deployed to avoid such incidents, the SSP added.

