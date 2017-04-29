Kanti Singh gave land to Lalu Prasad’s son to become minister: Sushil Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo) Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo)

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday alleged Kanti Singh had handed over valuable land and three-storied building to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s sons to become minister at the Centre during the UPA 1 rule.

With Sushil Modi making new allegations against Lalu, Shivanand Tiwari, a former RJD and JD(U) MP but who is at the moment not in any party came in defence of the RJD chief and made a scathing attack at Sushil Modi for “repackaging” the charges that he and Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan, a minister in Nitish Kumar cabinet, had made in 2008.

At a press conference here Sushil Modi alleged that Kanti Singh had “gifted” her 9.39 decimal land and a three-storied building on it at Chitkohra in Patna town to Lalu’s sons Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav on January 6, 2005 in lieu of being made a minister in the UPA I.

Two days back, Sushil Modi had alleged Kanti Singh, her husband Keshav Prasad Singh and son Rishi Kumar had given away 95 decimal land along with three rooms built on it near Saguna More in Patna to Rabri Devi on March 13, 2006 in return for becoming minister at the Centre on recommendation of Lalu Prasad.

The BJP leader alleged that Kanti Singh had said that she is “gifting” the Chitkohra land and three-storied building on it to Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav as they served her sincerely like her sons.

“What kind of service the two sons of Lalu who were 15, 16 year old at that time rendered to her to make her gift them with the valuable property? Sushil Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister of the state, asked.

“Was her (Kanti) own son Rishi Kumar a nalayak (worthless) not to serve her sincerely to get her land and property?” he sarcastically posed.

“Why people like Raghunath Jha, Kanti Singh and Premchand Gupta had to gift their valuable properties to Lalu Prasad’s family? There is only one answer to it to get RJD ticket and become minister,” Sushil Modi said.

While Sushil Modi fired yet another salvo on Lalu today, the RJD chief’s former RJD colleague Shivanand Tiwari made a scathing attack at the BJP leader.

“All the exposes he (Sushil Modi) is coming before media daily is nothing new but the ones I and Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan had come out before mediapersons with same papers in 2008,” Tiwari, whose son Rahul Tiwari, is a RJD MLA at present said.

“Latter on Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan had led a delegation to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with the documents to demand a probe and action against Lalu Prasad,” he said.

“Had there been merit in those papers a case would have been registered against Lalu Prasad and his family then only. Sushil Modi is repackaging the same things now,” Tiwari said adding he was forced to come to media as Sushil Modi has been regularly taking his and Lallan’s name for making similar allegations in the past.

“Instead of coming before media daily to perk his sliding political graph within BJP, Sushil Modi should instead approach the Prime Minister to trace the papers submitted at PMO in 2008 and get it probed,” he said.

