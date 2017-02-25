Kansas shooting: This man suggests Hindus should wear ’tilak’ for security

Hindu Samhati chief Tapan Ghosh (Source: ANI) Hindu Samhati chief Tapan Ghosh (Source: ANI)

Hindu Samhati chief Tapan Ghosh stoked controversy on Saturday after he suggested that Hindus should show their identity by wearing Tilak (colored powder worn usually on the forehead) and that the women should wear bindi (a red dot worn on the centre of the forehead) for security, news agency ANI reported.

Hindus should show identity by wearing Tilak, women should wear bindi, for security: Tapan Ghosh,Hindu Samhati President on #Kansas shooting pic.twitter.com/oL4WqKIn9q — ANI (@ANI_news) February 25, 2017

His remarks came in the wake of the shooting of two Indians inside a crowded bar in suburban Kansas City in the United States, which has sent ripples across their hometowns. The crime is said to be racially motivated.

The chief of the right-wing outfit further called upon Muslim clerics to their tell followers to embrace Hindu and Christian symbols for security.

32-year-old engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead after the gunman opened fire while his co-worker Alok Madasani suffered injuries and is believed to be in a stable condition. A 24-year-old American, Ian Grillot, who jumped to the defense of the Indians, also sustained injuries during the deadly attack. Meanwhile, the 51-year-old suspect has been taken into custody and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Before his arrest, the suspect had reportedly fled the spot on foot and left the Kansas City area. He was having a drink at another bar about five hours later and had reportedly told a bartender that he was in urgent need for a place to hide out as he had killed two ‘Middle Eastern men.’ Subsequently, the bartender informed the police and he was arrested.

