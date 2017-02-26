Kansas shooting: The govt must answer… Do we belong here, asks wife of dead US engineer

Srinivas’s wife Sunayana at Garmin, where he worked. (Source: AP photo) Srinivas’s wife Sunayana at Garmin, where he worked. (Source: AP photo)

Two days after her husband was shot dead in an apparent hate crime in Kansas City, Sunayana Dumala, the wife of 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, has sought answers from the US government on what it would do to stop hate crimes against minorities. “I have a question in my mind: do we belong here?” she said at a press conference at the headquarters of Garmin, where Kuchibhotla worked as an aviation systems engineer.

Kuchibhotla was with a friend, Alok Madasani, at Austins Bar & Grill in Kansas City on Wednesday when an American Navy veteran allegedly opened fire at them, shouting “terrorist” and “get out of my country”. While Kuchibhotla died in the attack, his friend Madasani and an American national, Ian Grillot, who tried to intervene, were injured.

Dumala said Kuchibhotla came to the US in 2005 to pursue a Master’s degree at the University of Texas and worked for six years in Iowa before moving to Kansas City. “He did not deserve a death like this,” Dumala said. “I don’t know what to say. We’ve read many times in newspapers of some kind of shooting happening somewhere. I was always concerned, ‘Are we doing the right thing staying in the US?’ But he always assured me good things happen in America.”

The Kansas City Star reported that Dumala would go to India for her husband’s funeral but would come back to their home in south Olathe, Kansas City, to fulfill her husband’s wishes of an American life and for “me to be successful in any field I choose”. But before making that decision, she said, “I need an answer from the government. …What are they going to do to stop this hate crime? Not everyone will be harmful to this country,” she said. Dumala did not mention Trump by name.

The tragedy has led to unease among immigrants, who already feel targeted by President Trump’s plans to ban travelers from some countries and build a wall along the Mexico border to realise his campaign pledge of puttting “America first”.

The Trump administration, however, dismissed as “absurd” any correlation between the President’s remarks on immigrants and the Kansas shooting. “Obviously, any loss of life is tragic, but I’m not going to get into… to suggest that there’s any correlation I think is a bit absurd. So I’m not going to go any further than that,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

Madasani, the other Indian injured in the shooting, has been discharged from hospital. The Kansas City Star reported that when Madasani made a surprise appearance on Friday during a vigil held at Garmin in honor of Kuchibhotla, he was given a standing ovation.

The American injured in the firing, Grillot, too, is in “fair condition”, a University of Kansas Hospital spokeswoman said.

The Indian Embassy in the US has issued a demarche to the State Department on the killing and called for a speedier investigation. The embassy also asked that it be kept informed on the investigation.