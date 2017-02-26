Kansas shooting: Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s body to reach Hyderabad today; here’s what has happened so far

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo via Kranti Shalia) Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo via Kranti Shalia)

Days after two Indian engineers working in US were shot at by an intoxicated navy veteran at a bar in Kansas city, Indian students are now thinking twice before applying for American universities. A Washington Post report on Sunday stated that the students wishing to study abroad were now willing to change their preference from US to Canada or Australia in the wake of the attack. The report also reiterated that Donald Trump’s election to the White House may have also impacted the choices made of students.

On Wednesday, 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla and his friend Alok Madasani were shot by a 51-year-old Navy veteran, Adam Purinton. While Kuchibhotla succumbed to his wounds, Madasani has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment. According to reports, the shooter allegedly shouted “get out of my country” and called them ‘terrorists’ before he began shooting. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also took to Twitter on Friday and said: “I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family.”

After the news of attacks surfaced, people on social media criticised President Donald Trump for his ‘vitriolic’ statements and policies targeting Muslims, Hispanics, Mexicans and other races. Indian-origin Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, also took to Twitter and said “there’s no place for senseless violence & bigotry in our society. My heart is with the victims & families of the horrific shooting in Kansas.”

On Saturday, Kuchibhotla’s wife Sunayana Dumala addressed the media at the headquarters of Garmin. In an emotional address, Dumala mentioned that her husband was to celebrate his 33rd birthday on March 9 and that he always assured her that ‘good things happened to good people’. She demanded answers from the US government over how it was going to stop such hate crimes from happening again.

The same day family and friends of Kuchibhotla held a vigil outside the First Baptist Church of Olathe, Kansas. American Sikh leader Gurinder Singh Khalsa also condemned the incident and called for the Indian and American community to come together and unite against such hate crimes. Kuchibhotla’s body is expected to arrive at Hyderabad on Sunday evening. His wife and brother will be accompanying his body. An online campaign to raise money for Srinivas’s family grossed over $1 million till Sunday.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd