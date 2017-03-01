Kansas shooting: ‘Won’t let his brother return to US’

K Madusudhan Rao performs the last rites for his son Srinivas Kuchibhotla on Tuesday. Reuters K Madusudhan Rao performs the last rites for his son Srinivas Kuchibhotla on Tuesday. Reuters

Sunayana Dumala insisted on performing the funeral rituals for her husband Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in Kansas City in a suspected hate crime, even though she could barely walk. She had not slept since Wednesday, when the incident took place. The engineer’s funeral was held at their Spring Woods house in Bachupally on Tuesday. Prayers and condolence meetings were organised at his school, Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology. Many of Kuchibhotla’s former batchmates from college arrived at his house in the morning and joined the funeral procession.

The last rites were performed by Kuchibhotla’s father at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills. Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister P Raghunatha Reddy, veteran actress Jeevitha Rajashekar, and several lecturers of VJIT were present. Kuchibhotla’s parents K Madusudhan Rao and Parvatiamma were inconsolable as his body was flown home last night. They have decided not to allow their other son, Sai Kishore who also works in the US and who accompanied the body, to go back.

“We will try to convince him to return to India and find work in Hyderabad. We pray for the safety of those who are working in the US, and hope no one else has to face this kind of tragedy,’’ Rao said. M Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose son Madasani Alok Reddy was injured in the shooting in Kansas City, said he too would urge his son to return home.