Kansas shooting: Safety of Indians world over is of highest priority for govt, says MEA

Days after Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed in an alleged hate crime attack at a Kansas City bar by an American Navy veteran, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay on Wednesday raised concerns about safety of Indians all over the world. In a statement to the media, Baglay said, “Safety of Indians world over is of highest priority for the government.”

Earlier, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu had also condemned the killing of Kuchibhotla, saying the US government should respond to such incidents and take the “strongest action”. “USA should respond to this incident. American President and people of America, they should come out openly to condemn such actions…and then take strongest action. Also send a message that it is not acceptable,” Naidu told reporters in Hyderabad.

Only today, US President Donald Trump broke his silence on it, condemning hate “in all its ugly forms”. Addressing a joint sitting of Congress for the first time, Trump referred to threats targeting the Jewish community and the Kansas shooting, saying the nation may be divided on policies but stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms.

“US President Trump condemned Kansas Shooting. Govt will be engaged with authorities in other countries wherever security of Indians is concerned,” Banglay added. He further said, “Senior authorities of US and Kansas have clear and categorical approach towards such crimes. They condemn it.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people in Kansas City joined a peace march and prayer vigil, celebrating the life of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla cut short in a senseless triple shooting incident at a pub in an apparent hate crime. Marchers held pictures, banners and shouted, “We want peace”; “We love peace”; “Let us not leave our children”; “Unity is part of community, together we stand, divided we fall”.

