Kansas shooting: Srinivas Kuchibhotla wanted to have a baby this year, says family

Srinivas Kuchibhotla's uncle Krishnamohan and his aunt at his home in Bachutally, Hyderabad.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the 32-year-old Kansas shooting victim, who died Thursday night wanted to have a baby this year, said the deceased’s uncle D Krishnamohan. Speaking to The Indian Express, Krishnamohan said the family was devastated after a US Navy veteran shot Kuchibhotla and his colleague Alok Madasani in Olathe, Kansas. “The family was happy that they were doing well in US. They (Kuchibhotla and his wife Sunayana Dumala) were planning to have a baby this year. And all of a sudden, this happened. The parents are shattered,” he said. The victim’s mother has been in and out of consciousness ever since she heard about the incident, he added.

The incident took place on Thursday when 51-year-old US Navy veteran Adam Purinton opened fire in a crowded suburban bar in Olathe after he thought Kuchibhotla and Madasani were Middle Eastern. Purinton has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder. According to witnesses, the shooter yelled, “Get out of my country” before attacking them. “I spoke to Alok who has been discharged from the hospital. He narrated what happened. They did not instigate anything,” said Krishnamohan.

Kansas shooting victim's cousin Satish Rao

An aviation engineer at Olathe-based technology company Garmin, Kuchibhotla had moved to US in 2005. His younger brother Sai Kishore, too, lives in Kansas. “The body will be handed over to TANA (Telugu Association of North America) which will arrange to bring the body back to India,” said his cousin Satish Rao. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had assured help for the family to bring back the body of the deceased. “We will make all arrangements to transport the mortal remains of Srinivas Kuchibhotla to Hyderabad,” Swaraj had tweeted. Kuchibhotla’s body might leave for India Friday night or Saturday morning.

Kansas shooting victim's SpringWoods bungalow at Bachutally.

Originally hailing from Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kuchibolta’s family later moved to Hyderabad where they are presently residing. The victim’s father Madhusudhan Rao retired from Indian Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd as a senior chemist. Kuchibhotla initially started his career with Rockwell Automation and went out to purchase a bungalow in Springwood in the Bachutally area of Hyderabad. Kuchibhotla’s parents have been living there since 2012.

Kansas shooting: Srinivas Kuchibhotla's family at his home in Hyderabad.

