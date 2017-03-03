Kansas shooting: PM Modi should talk to US over killing of Indian engineer, says Digvijay Singh

Digvijay Singh, senior Congress leader (File Photo) Digvijay Singh, senior Congress leader (File Photo)

Condemning the killing of an Indian engineer in an apparent hate crime incident in the US, Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Friday said the NDA Government should take up the issue with the Trump administration. Srinivas Kuchibhotla (32), working at GPS-maker Garmin, was killed while his colleague Alok Madasani, both from Telangana, was critically injured after an American man opened fire on them at a bar in Kansas City last month.

“We are extremely sorry at the death of the youngster from Telangana. It is an act of racism and we strongly condemn it. The Government of India must take up very strongly this case with the US administration. Such things cannot be tolerated,” the AICC General Secretary told reporters here.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj must talk to the US Government and ensure Indians working in America are protected.

“Telugu people are one of the largest groups among the Indian community in the US and protection should be given to them,” the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said hate crimes and acts of bigotry have risen notably during the recent months in America.