Kansas shooting: GoFundMe page raises over $200,000 in 8 hours for Indian victim Srinivas Kuchibhotla

A GoFundMe page was created after Hyderabad-based engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla died at a local hospital in Kansas, after being shot in a racial attack by an intoxicated 51-year-old Navy veteran. Adam Purinton, who hurled racial slurs, at whom he thought were two Middle Eastern men at Austins Bar and Grill on Wednesday night, opened fire killing Kuchibhotla and injuring two others. Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24, are in stable condition.

The GoFundMe page was created to raise funds to send Kuchibhotla’s remains back to India “so his parents can say goodbye to their beloved son”. The page has crossed its $150,000 goal in just eight hours. Ian’s sister Maggie also commented on the page saying: “My brother was the third victim. My deepest condolences to the family- I’m so very sorry for your loss. My brother wishes he could have done more for your family. Keeping everyone in my prayers.”

External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted Friday, saying she is shocked at the incident. She confirmed that Alok Madasani has been discharged from the hospital, and added that help and assistance will be provided to Kuchibhotla’s family.

We will provide all help and assistance to the bereaved family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017

Kuchibhotla graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University with a bachelor of technology degree in electrical and electronics engineering in 2005. According to NDTV, Kuchibhotla worked as a teaching assistant and research assistant at UTEP, then as a software engineer and senior systems engineer at Rockwell Collins. He did his master’s from the University of Texas El Paso, prior to working in the Aviation Systems Engineering department at GPS-maker Garmin. He is survived by his wife, Sunayana Dumala, who is working in a technology company in the US.

Garmin released a statement in the wake of the attack, saying, “We’re saddened that two Garmin associates were involved in last night’s (Wednesday night) incident, and we express our condolences to the family and friends of our co-workers involved. Garmin will have grievance counsellors on-site and available for its associates today and tomorrow.”

The shooter has been charged with premeditated murder and attempted murder and his bond is set at $2 million.

