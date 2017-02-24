Kansas shooting: Do we really need to go and work in US, ponders Indian survivor’s father

Alok Madasani survived the shooting incident at Kansas Bar on Wednesday. (Source: Facebook) Alok Madasani survived the shooting incident at Kansas Bar on Wednesday. (Source: Facebook)

The father of Alok Madasani, one of the survivors in the shooting episode at a Kansas bar on Wednesday night, said he is ‘shocked’ by the incident. Speaking to The Hindu, Jaganmohan Reddy said, “The information from my elder son and conversation with Alok says that he is safe. We are shocked by the incident and so are they in the US.” Expressing condolences over the death of his son’s friend Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who died at a local hospital after the shooting, Reddy said, “Thank God my son survived the firing. But I feel sorry for Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was close to my son.” He continued, “After the nightmarish incident, do we really need to go and work in US?”

Talking about his plans to visit US to meet his son, Reddy said, “For the last 11 years, I have been booking my tickets for the US to visit my two sons but in vain. My work has resulted in the trip getting postponed every time. But this time I want to rush there to meet my sons.” Reddy also expressed his desire to personally visit Srinivas’s father-in-law who stays nearby to offer condolences.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, died at a local hospital according to the police, after 51-year-old Navy veteran Adam Purinton opened fire at a crowded bar in Kansas in an alleged hate crime. Two others – Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24 also suffered injuries and are in a stable condition. According to reports, Kuchibhotla and Madasani were targeted after Purinton thought they were Middle Eastern. According to witnesses, the shooter yelled, “Get out of my country” before attacking the men.

