Kansas bar shooting: Sushma Swaraj expresses condolences over death of Indian, says will provide all assistance to family

Expressing shock over the shooting incident at a Kansas bar in which Indian citizen Srinivas Kuchibhotla lost his life, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she will provide help and assistance to the family of the victim. “We will provide all help and assistance to the bereaved family,” she wrote on Twitter. Offering her condolences, the Union Minister said, “I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family.”

Giving updates on the other Indian citizen who was injured in the attack, Swaraj said, “I have spoken to Indian Ambassador in US Mr. Navtej Sarna. He informed me that two Indian Embassy officials have rushed to Kansas. Indian Ambassador has also informed me that Alok Madasani who was injured in the incident has been discharged from the hospital.”

According to local police, 51-year-old Navy veteran Adam Purinton opened fire at the bar on Friday killing one and injuring two others. Kuchibhotla, 32, died at an area hospital, police said. Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24, were hospitalised and are in stable condition, they said. The Linked-in accounts for Kuchibhotla and Madasani say that they were engineers working at GPS-maker Garmin and had studied in India. According to the eyewitnesses, the shooter made racial slurs before he started shooting.

The number of hate crimes in the US have tripled in the last year, from just 34 incidents in 2015 to 101 in 2016, according to The Independent. Further, latest FBI statistics depict that hate crimes against Muslims rose 67 per cent in 2015, the same year Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign.

