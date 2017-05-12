Kanpur: Woman barges in with gun during wedding ceremony, accuses groom of being her ‘lover’

“As the groom argued with her saying he did not even know her, she turned the pistol towards herself and threatened to shoot self,” a guest was quoted by the newspaper. (Representational Image) “As the groom argued with her saying he did not even know her, she turned the pistol towards herself and threatened to shoot self,” a guest was quoted by the newspaper. (Representational Image)

In what appeared to be straight out of a Bollywood film, a wedding in Uttar Pradesh was reportedly disrupted by an armed woman who claimed she was married to the groom. According to a report in Times 0f India, the incident occurred in Shivli area of Kanpur Dehat district on Wednesday. The groom, Devendra Awasthi was in the middle of the wedding ceremony when a woman carrying a pistol barged into the venue and said she was the groom’s “lover” and was “secretly married” to him.

According to the eyewitnesses cited by TOI, the drama unfolded during the “jaimala” ceremony. “As the groom argued with her saying he did not even know her, she turned the pistol towards herself and threatened to shoot self,” a guest was quoted by the newspaper. The report also said that the woman claimed she was carrying Devendra’s baby.

To make matters worse for the groom, the bride’s family soon decided to cancel the wedding after a scuffle broke out, the report said. A relative of the bride told the newspaper that his cousin did not want to marry a “cheat”. “Nearly 500 people had gathered. My cousin is very upset about what has happened but she did not want to marry a cheat,” the relative said.

An eyewitness told TOI that the bride’s family did not leave empty-handed and took back all the cash and valuables given to the groom’s family. He further added that the woman left after the elders intervened and asked her to solve the matter amicably. The police inspector told the newspaper that no case has been filed so far.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd