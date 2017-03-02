Kanpur train attack: NIA questions terror suspect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the derailment of Indore-Patna Express in Kanpur Dehat was an act of sabotage, the plan for which was hatched across the border. (Express File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the derailment of Indore-Patna Express in Kanpur Dehat was an act of sabotage, the plan for which was hatched across the border. (Express File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing a train mishap in UP’s Kanpur Dehat district and a sabotage attempt in Bihar’s East Champaran district, has interrogated terror suspect Shamshul Huda in Nepal.

Huda has denied a role in any of the incidents, said sources.

Shamshul, who was deported from Dubai to Nepal, was arrested there on February 6 in a double murder case.

Earlier, Nepal police had informed their Bihar counterparts that Brij Kishor Giri, one of the three persons arrested in connection with a double murder case, had said the two persons were murdered because they failed to execute a plan of blowing up railway tracks in East Champaran district.

Giri named a few other persons hired for the job, which Nepal shared with Bihar police.

Nepal police, during its investigation, found out that the two persons were killed after their unsuccessful attempt to carry out an explosion on rail tracks in East Champaran on October 1.

“After obtaining permission, a two-member team of the NIA went to Nepal and interrogated Shamshul Huda,” said IG, NIA, Alok Mittal.

While Mittal refused to share details, sources confirmed that Shamshul denied his involvement in both the incidents.

Last week, while addressing an election rally in Gonda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the derailment of Indore-Patna Express in Kanpur Dehat was an act of sabotage, the plan for which was hatched across the border.

The NIA filed separate cases a month ago. Six accused were booked in the East Champaran case.