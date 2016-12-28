Sealdah Ajmer Express derails LIVE: 44 injured, Railway Ministry clarifies no deaths reported

Rescue and relief work in progress at the site of accident where Sealdah Ajmer Express train derailed early morning near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district on Wednesday (PTI Photo) Rescue and relief work in progress at the site of accident where Sealdah Ajmer Express train derailed early morning near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

Fifteen coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Superfast Express derailed in Kanpur Dehat district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. More than 40 people, injured in the accident, have been taken to nearby hospitals. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who is monitoring the situation, has ordered a probe into how the derailment happened.

The incident took place around 6 AM near Rura Railway Station when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal in the area, North Central Railways PRO Amit Malviya told PTI. Rescue operations are over and the stranded passengers are being ferried in buses to Kanpur railway station.

WATCH | Sealdah Ajmer Superfast Express Derails Near Kanpur: Here’s What Happened

This is the second train accident in Uttar Pradesh within two months. In November, Indore-Patna Express had derailed at Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, killing 120 people and injuring 180 others.

Sealdah Ajmer Express derailed: Live Updates

