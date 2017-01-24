Kanpur rail mishap: Suspect now says he did not plant bombs

Rescue and relief works in progress at the site of accident where Ajmer-Sealdah express train derailed early morning near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district on Wednesday. PTI Photo Rescue and relief works in progress at the site of accident where Ajmer-Sealdah express train derailed early morning near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district on Wednesday. PTI Photo

The key suspect in the Kanpur train accident case, Motilal Paswan, who was arrested last week in Bihar, is learnt to have changed his earlier statement about planting bombs on tracks, causing derailment of two trains in Kanpur Dehat in November and December last year. Sources confirmed that Paswan, during his interrogation by NIA officials, denied any role in the train mishaps, claiming that whatever he had said earlier was not true. Uttar Pradesh ATS IG Aseem Arun said, “We still are verifying the information given by Paswan, but nothing corroborating his statement has been found so far.”

Paswan, during his interrogation, had claimed he along with seven others had planted bombs fitted in pressure cookers on the tracks near Pukhrayan and Rura railway stations in Kanpur Dehat.

An ATS official said that soon after Paswan’s initial statement, police teams from Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur City, both led by top officials, and a team of forensic experts scanned the sites of the two train accidents in Pukhrayan and Rura. But no evidence, remains of explosives or suspicious devices was found.

Besides, the official added, the call detail records of the cellphones of Paswan and seven other suspects did not show the presence of any of them in UP before or after the mishaps. The locations showed them to be in different parts of Bihar.

Sources said that a two-member team of NIA had questioned Paswan and that he claimed that whatever he had said about the Kanpur Dehat accident was false. Paswan’s six-day police custody ended on Monday. Now, UP ATS officials have refused to seek Paswan’s custody for further interrogation in the train mishap case.