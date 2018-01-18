Kanpur Police arrests 16 with Rs 96 cr in demonetised notes

More than Rs 85 crore of the total amount was recovered from the house of a businessman. ANI More than Rs 85 crore of the total amount was recovered from the house of a businessman. ANI

The Kanpur Police have seized Rs 96 crore in demonetised notes from the possession of 16 people, including a businessman and a lecturer from a government degree college. All of them were arrested on Tuesday. Sources said central agencies are probing if these notes were going to be sent abroad in exchange for new notes through hawala.

The arrests were made after the police got a tip-off from the NIA. All 16 were produced in court, which sent them to jail. An income tax team has also been roped in for the probe. Police said more than Rs 85 crore in stacks of demonetised currency was recovered from a house belonging to Anand Khatri, who has a textile business.

The rest of the amount was recovered from the possession of the other accused. Khatri was arrested along with his associates Santosh Kumar Yadav, who is a lecturer at DAV Degree College, and property dealer Mohit Dhingra.

Among the other arrested accused are Santosh Pathak of Varanasi, Sanjay Kumar of Mirzapur, Sant Kumar Yadav of Baghpat, Onkar of Lucknow, Anil Yadav of Saharanpur, Ramashrey of Mirzapur, Sanjay Kumar Singh of Varanasi, Dhirendra Gupta of Mirzapur, Sanjeev Agarwal of Kolkata, Manish Agarwal of Howrah, Koteshwar Rao of Hyderabad, Ali Hussain of Guntur and Rajeshari of Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh. Anurag Arya, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), City (Kanpur), said, “Police teams conducted raids at three hotels — Gagan, Bills and Namaskar — and caught 13 people with demonetised currency in hotel rooms.”

“The old currency notes recovered from Khatri’s house had been collected from agents over the last three months,” the ASP said. Police are also looking for four persons whose names have been revealed during interrogation of the accused, Arya said.

