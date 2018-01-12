Kanpur: Former block head’s daughter raped, killed

The body of the girl, whose uncle is a retired district judge of Barabanki, was found dumped this morning in a cattle enclosure behind her house. The body of the girl, whose uncle is a retired district judge of Barabanki, was found dumped this morning in a cattle enclosure behind her house.

A former block head’s teenage daughter was allegedly raped and poisoned to death on Friday in Makrandpur-Kotra village here, the police said.

The body of the girl, whose uncle is a retired district judge of Barabanki, was found dumped this morning in a cattle enclosure behind her house, they said.

The girl’s father said that his daughter, a first year BSc student, had got a telephone call in the early hours of today while her family members were fast asleep and went outside.

Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Kumar Meena said that he has obtained the call details of the girl who was in touch with several local youths, including her tutor. A case has been registered on charges of rape and murder and the body has been sent for post mortem, the police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App