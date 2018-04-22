Kanpur: Fifteen-year-old Dalit ‘raped’ by father, four others

In the complaint filed on Friday, the girl alleged that the incident took place in November last year. In the complaint filed on Friday, the girl alleged that the incident took place in November last year.

A 15-year-old Dalit girl has filed a police complaint, alleging that she was raped by her father and four other men in Kanpur. In the complaint filed on Friday, the girl alleged that the incident took place in November last year. Police said the girl could not explain why she took so long to lodge the complaint. The girl, a native of Unnao, has alleged that the four men – Virendra, a property dealer, Ravi, Rakesh Kumar and her neighbour – had confined and then gangraped her.

Station House Officer of Gangaghat police station Dinesh Chandra Mishra said the girl alleged her neighbour took her to Virendra’s house in Kanpur on the pretext of a job. Virendra and her neighbour then confined the girl at the former’s house and later they along with Ravi and Rakesh allegedly raped her.

As per the complaint, the four accused then dumped the girl to her father’s house in Kanpur. Her father, who works as a security guard, allegedly raped her too, police said. The girl managed to run away from her father’s place in January and has been staying with her mother in Unnao since then, she said.

The Circle Officer of Gangaghat, said the girl’s mother was arrested in 2014 in the murder case of her sister. Her mother was recently released on bail.

