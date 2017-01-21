Kanpur derailment: ATS probing claims of man held in Bihar

Kanpur : Coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah express train which derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday early morning. PTI Photo Kanpur : Coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah express train which derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday early morning. PTI Photo

THE UP ATS has started a probe into claims of Motilal Paswan — arrested last week for allegedly trying to blow up railway tracks at Ghorasahan in Bihar’s East Champaran district — that explosions had derailed Indore-Patna Express and Sealdah-Ajmer Superfast Express at Pukhrayan and Rura areas in Kanpur Dehat on November 20 and December 28, respectively. The two mishaps led to the death of 147 people.

Paswan, who was arrested with two others in East Champaran district, made the revelation while he was being interrogated by police officers, including those from UP ATS. Paswan has alleged that seven others were involved in planting pressure cooker bombs on the tracks, said officials.

Following this, ATS officials and Kanpur Dehat police conducted searches at both accident sites Friday. They failed to trace any remnant of explosives. “We are trying to verify the claims of Motilal Paswan,” said IG (UP ATS) Aseem Arun.

A source said ATS would take Paswan into custody only after it finds that it was worthwhile to proceed with the probe based on the information provided by him.

Paswan, Uma Shankar Patel and Mukesh Yadav were arrested reportedly after following a tip-off by Nepal Police. Nepal Police are learnt to have received the information while questioning an accused in a double murder case. Brij Kishor, one of the accused with reported links to Pakistan’s ISI, allegedly confessed to his involvement in Ghorasahan and other cases.

“Paswan has revealed that Brij Kishor was the mastermind behind the derailments in Kanpur Dehat… He came in contact with Kishor last year through a common friend, Gajendra Sharma. Since then, Paswan was in touch with him… Paswan said he, along with Brij Kishor, Sharma, Rakesh Yadav and three others from Nepal were in Kanpur Dehat to plant the bombs,” said an official. “Paswan claimed to have got the bomb assembled from a youth, who was known to Brij Kishor,” he added.