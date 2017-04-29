Kanpur court sentences ‘ISI agent’ to 10 years in prison

A KANPUR court on Friday sentenced Pakistani national Waqas Mehmood, who the police claim is an ISI agent, to 10-years imprisonment. The court also sentenced Kanpur resident Sitara Begum to six years and 10-months imprisonment for “providing shelter” to Mehmood — her son-in-law. Mehmood was arrested from Kanpur’s Bithoor area in May, 2009, while Auriya resident Sitar Begum was arrested from Mainpuri in August, 2010. Both are lodged at Kanpur District Jail. The Akhilesh government in 2013 had moved an application in the court to withdraw case against Begum, which was stayed by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. “The Kanpur court today sentenced Waqas Mehmood to 10 years imprisonment and Sitara Begum to six years and 10 months imprisonment,” said IG (ATS) Asim Kumar Arun.

Police said Mehmood was arrested for allegedly collecting and passing information of military installations to ISI. “During questioning, Waqas had said he was staying at Sitara Begum’s house at Kalyanpur. When police raided the house, a driving licence and a fake voter ID card of Waqas was seized. The card carried the address of Sitara Begum’s residence. No one was present in the house,” said a police officer.

