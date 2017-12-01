Kanpur civic poll results 2017: BJP in the lead with Congress in tow

According to latest reports, the BJP is in the lead in Kanpur, with the Congress falling in the second position. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Files) According to latest reports, the BJP is in the lead in Kanpur, with the Congress falling in the second position. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Files)

Counting for the Uttar Pradesh civil polls 2017 is underway in the state. The elections were held in three-phases for 652 urban bodies in UP. This municipal election is being seen as a test for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state which has come under heavy criticism by the Opposition for matters relating to governance as well as policy making. With the oncoming Assembly elections in the state of Gujarat, the BJP’s mettle will be put through an additional test.

According to latest reports, the BJP is in the lead in Kanpur, with the Congress falling in the second position. In the civic polls of 2012 in Kanpur, the BJP had won 27 seats, followed by the Congress with 27 seats, out of a total of 110 wards, followed by 63 seats having claimed by candidates from other parties.

READ | UP civic election results 2017 Live Updates: Counting underway, litmus test for Yogi Adityanath-led BJP govt

This is the first time that a chief minister campaigned for municipal elections, as Adityanath himself promoted the party across 16 different municipalties.

The capital city of Lucknow is set to choose its first woman mayor as the seat has been reserved for a female candidate this time. The BJP is in the lead in Lucknow with Sayunkta Bhatiya having gained mileage by 5455 votes, followed by Samajwadi Party’s Meera Vardhan, based on the first round of counting.

Meanwhile, in Saharanpur, BSP’s Fazalur Rehman is leading with a margin of 3,000 votes after six rounds of counting, with BJP’s Sajeev Walia coming second.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App