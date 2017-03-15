Kanpur: 5 killed, eight injured in cold storage explosion

Rescue and relief works underway after cold storage building collapsed due to an explosion triggered by gas leak in its chiller plant, at Shivrajpur in Kanpur district on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) Rescue and relief works underway after cold storage building collapsed due to an explosion triggered by gas leak in its chiller plant, at Shivrajpur in Kanpur district on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

An explosion inside a cold storage facility in Kanpur’s Shivrajpur area killed five and injured eight people. Several others are feared trapped under the debris as the explosion caused the building to collapse. A gas leak was said to be the reason behind the blast. The gas leak started at the Katiyar Cold Storage in the afternoon, SP (Rural) Rajesh Kumar said. Teams from the NRDP and Army rushed to assist the fire brigade personnel in the rescue operations.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ramayan Prasad said the five seriously injured labourers, who were rescued between 4 PM and 6 PM, were declared brought dead by doctors of the medical college-cum-hospital in Kanpur. Eleven labourers have been rescued and those with minor injuries have been released for the hospital after treatment, he said.

Doctors at the hospital have been put on alert as the number of those injured is expected to rise, Prasad said. Kanpur District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said around two dozen labourers were having their lunch when the incident happened. More labourers could be still trapped under the debris, district administration officials said.

The DM said rescue workers have been given protective gear, including masks. The district administration will also check if the cold storage had a license.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd