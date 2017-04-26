Kanpur 1984 Sikh riots: Hearing to continue in SC today

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will continue the hearing over the Kanpur 1984 anti-Sikh Riots case on Wednesday, in which at least 127 people were killed. Earlier on April 7, the apex court said a plea seeking a Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) probe into the same would be heard along with the petition seeking an SIT into it.

A bench comprising justices Dipak Misra and AM Khanwilkar tagged the plea with another similar petition related to the same, which was heard on April 24.

The plea was filed by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh who said no constructive action has been taken by the Centre and Uttar Pradesh Government even after 33 years to provide justice to the victims of the 1984 Kanpur riots.

It is said that around 127 Sikhs were murdered/burnt to death in different police station areas of Kanpur.

Earlier, the apex court directed the Centre to deposit more than 190 files in connection with this case.

Expressing serious concern over the closure of more than 190 cases, out of a total of the 293 cases referred to SIT on 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, the court asked the Union of India to produce on record on April 25 all the files related to closure of these cases by SIT.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the apex court that the SIT in as many as 263 cases had no case files and there was no trace of any victim or witness.

On February 20, the Centre filed a status report in the top court on the investigation conducted by the SIT into anti-Sikh riots cases.

The court had asked the government to brief it within four weeks on the steps taken in the matter, after the Centre had said that the SIT’s work was “in progress”.

Earlier, the apex court directed petitioner Gurlad Singh Kahlon to file his suggestions in connection with the riot cases.

Kahlon had sought the court’s direction for setting up of the SIT to ensure speedy justice to the riot victims.

Anti-Sikh riots that broke out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi had claimed 2,433 lives in Delhi alone.

