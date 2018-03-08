Kannur murder: Kerala HC orders CBI probe hours after CM Vijayan Pinarayi says ‘not necessary’

File photo of Kerala High Court File photo of Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the murder of Kannur’s Youth Congress worker S P Shuhaib. The order came hours after CM Vijayan Pinarayi told the state assembly that probe by the central agency was “not necessary” as the state police was progressing positively.

So far 11 CPI(M) workers have been arrested in connection with Shuhaib’s murder on February 12. The Congress had raised a storm over the killing — the second such political murder in Kannur district this year.

The bench of Justice B Kamal Pasha handed over the probe to the CBI while hearing a petition filed by Shuhaib’s father S P Muhammed. The court said the recurring incidents of political violence in Kannur could be put to an end only by unravelling the conspiracy.

The court maintained that though the state police had arrested 11 people in connection with the murder, they could not, so far, recover the weapons used for the assault.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the RSS should not think that they could target the CPI(M) by using the CBI. “There had been instances in which the government had used the CBI with a political motive. CPI(M) has nothing to worry about the CBI probe.”

