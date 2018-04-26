Kannur triple murders: Behind chain of tragedy, well-planned murders to hide illicit affairs, says police

Police alleged that Soumya had killed her parents and daughter to hide her affairs. Police alleged that Soumya had killed her parents and daughter to hide her affairs.

When nine-year-old Aishwarya died on January 21 in Kannur’s Padannakkara village, villagers were reminded of a “rare disease” that had killed her two-year-old sister Keerthana in 2012. Forty days later, Aishwarya’s 65-year-old grandmother Kamala began to vomit incessantly and died within two days. The tragedy took a new turn the next day, when octogenarian Kunjikkannan, Aishwarya’s grandfather, developed similar symptoms and died on April 13.

The three back-to-back deaths in the family, which had triggered fear and rumour-mongering in the village, forcing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order a high-level probe, took another unexpected turn on April 24, when police arrested Soumya, Aishwarya’s mother.

Police alleged that Soumya had killed her parents and daughter to hide her affairs. “The woman had affairs with several men. She felt her daughter and parents were obstacles for her extra-marital affairs… So, she eliminated them one after another,” Deputy Superintendent of police P P Sadanandan told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

According to police reports, Soumya killed her daughter and parents by poisoning their food. Postmortem reports and examination of internal organs confirmed presence of aluminum phosphide — a highly-toxic inorganic compound, often used as a fumigant.

According to Soumya’s uncle, V Ravi, even after the three deaths, the villagers had not suspected any foul play. In fact, Soumya had got herself admitted to a hospital, claiming that she had also developed symptoms of vomiting just four days after she allegedly killed her father. “After every death, she would be mourning. When her daughter died in January this year, she fainted several times near the body. Now, we realise she was pretending to be in grief,” said Ravi.

According to the police, Soumya fed her eldest daughter Aishwarya rat poison-laced food as she had seen her with her lover. The girl was admitted to a hospital with vomiting. On January 21, three days after she was hospitalised, Aishwarya died. Doctors told the family that the girl died of gastrointestinal infection.

Soumya’s mother Kamala, 65, was poisoned in the same manner in March when the mourning period of the daughter’s death was over. According to Ravi, after Kamala’s death, relatives and villagers wanted to conduct postmortem to ascertain the cause of the mysterious death even as Soumya raised suspicion about the quality of drinking water drawn from the well in their courtyard.

Samples of water were also sent for examination in laboratories by the health department and the Central for Water Resources Management, Kozhikode. “We collected samples from 30-odd wells in the vicinity as people panicked over the rumour that the drinking water was the cause of the infection. However, lab reports gave a clean chit,” panchayat member M N Rameshan said.

As the mystery over the two deaths remained unresolved, Soumya’s father Kunjikkannan died on April 13 after developing the symptoms of vomiting. A few days later, the police zeroed in on Soumya after the forensic reports of the three deaths cases indicated that the three were poisoned.

“As of now, we don’t have anything to suspect about the death of Keerthana (Soumya’s youngest daughter). However, we will also look into her death once we get Soumya’s police custody,” Thalassery Assistant Police Superintendent Chaithra Theresa John said. The officer alleged that Soumya alone was responsible for the three murders.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App