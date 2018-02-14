Kannur Congress chief begins fast over murder of youth wing leader

Youth Congress leader TH Shuhaib and Mattanoor party Block Secretary was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers on Monday night. (File Photo) Youth Congress leader TH Shuhaib and Mattanoor party Block Secretary was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers on Monday night. (File Photo)

Kannur District Congress Committee President Sateeshan Pacheni on Wednesday began his 24-hour fast to protest against the murder of a Youth Congress functionary allegedly by CPI(M) activists. Hundreds of party workers are also undertaking a relay fast along with Pacheni in front of district collectorate in Kannur. The Youth Congress leader TH Shuhaib and Mattanoor party Block Secretary was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers on Monday night.

Four assailants came in a car and hurled crude bombs and attacked the victim and two other party members with machetes. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had expressed shock at the murder of the party’s youth wing leader in Kerala’s Kannur district and hoped the perpetrators of the “cowardly” act are brought to justice soon.

“I’m shocked to hear about the murder of Kerala AYC General Secretary, T H Shuhaib. I hope the perpetrators of this cowardly act are brought to justice soon. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” Gandhi had tweeted on Tuesday. Pacheni is also demanding an end to the politics of violence and bringing those responsible for the murder of Shuhaib to book immediately. The Congress has alleged that the CPI(M) has “unleashed red terror” in the state.

