Kannada outfits withdraw bandh against Baahubali 2

S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is set to release on April 28 without any hurdles as Kannada organisations cancelled their call for bandh on the release date, a day after actor Sathyaraj expressed his regret over alleged anti-Kannada remarks he made on the Cauvery water row nine years ago.

After a meeting with leaders of several Kannada organisations in Bengaluru on Saturday, Vatal Nagaraj, president of Vatal Paksha and head of the Kannada Okkoota, announced that the bandh scheduled for April 28 has been cancelled and they will not stop the film’s release in Karnataka considering Sathyaraj’s clarification over his remarks on Kannadigas and Cauvery water issue.

Nagaraj, however, warned that Sathyaraj’s movies may be affected in the state if the actor provokes Kannadigas again. The Kannada Okkoota, an umbrella body of Kannada organisations, had threatened not to allow the release of Baahubali 2, in which Sathyaraj plays Katappa.

Later, Sathyaraj expressed regret for his remarks. The controversy began after a video, in which Sathyaraj made the alleged anti-Kannada comments in the context of the Cauvery river water row, surfaced a fortnight ago and went viral.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan Saturday praised Sathyaraj for apologising, calling him a “great human being”. “Congrats Mr Sathyaraj for maintaining rationality in a troubled environment,” he tweeted.

