Kanimozhi meets Sonia, D Raja

RAJYA SABHA MP and DMK leader Kanimozhi on Saturday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and CPI leader D Raja to invite them for her father and party chief M Karunanidhi’s 94th birthday celebrations in Chennai on June 3. Kanimozhi handed over DMK working president and her brother M K Stalin’s letter inviting Sonia. DMK leaders said either Sonia or Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi would attend the event. Sources said that Sonia’s presence at the event is uncertain since she has not been attending public programmes of late.

Kanimozhi called her brother, and Stalin spoke with Raja, when the MP met the CPI leader at his residence. Raja spoke about the Presidential elections and the emerging opposition unity in his conversation with Stalin. Raja said that Stalin was positive. Kanimozhi called up CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was not in Delhi, as well to invite him to the event.

Kanimozhi insisted that the event was not an attempt to bring about opposition unity. “… this is not bringing anything else together. It is just to bring people together for good wishes for my father’s birthday,” she said. She said that people were talking to each other on the Presidential elections, but it was not part of the agenda for the birthday event.

The meetings are seen as part of the DMK’s attempt to position itself as one of the players in the anti-BJP axis.

