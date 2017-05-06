Kanimozhi invites Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav to Karunanidhi’s birthday

Rajya Sabha MP M K Kanimozhi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and JD (U) leader K C Tyagi in Patna, on Friday. PTI Rajya Sabha MP M K Kanimozhi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and JD (U) leader K C Tyagi in Patna, on Friday. PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi flew to Patna on Friday to invite Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad for her father M Karunanidhi’s 94th birthday celebrations on June 3 in Chennai that is taking the shape of a larger Opposition unity show.

An array of leaders from different political parties are expected to attend the DMK chief’s birthday celebrations that will culminate in a political rally.

In Patna, Kanimozhi said: “I have come here to extend invitation to Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad on the 94th birthday of my father.”

On Saturday, Kanimozhi is expected to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who has held one-to-one meetings with a number of Opposition party leaders to finalise a common nominee for the President’s post and explore the possibility of Opposition unity for the next general election.

Sources said that during the meeting with Nitish, Kanimozhi called up her brother and working president of the DMK, M K Stalin, who spoke to the Bihar Chief Minister at length over the phone.

Sources said Nitish showered praise on Karunanidhi as well as Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, recalling the grit of the two politicians. During the conversations with Stalin and Kanimozhi, Nitish

repeatedly spoke about Karunanidhi’s “politics of commitment”, said the sources.

A couple of days ago, Stalin had lashed out at the NDA government at the Centre, accusing it of fomenting political instability in Tamil Nadu and alleged that it was selectively using central agencies. Sources say that the “meddling” in Tamil Nadu’s affairs by the BJP-led central government will also be raised at the rally in Chennai on June 3.

Sources said that after the 95th birth anniversary celebration of socialist icon late Madhu Limaye in Delhi on May 1, the 94th birthday of Karunanidhi was another occasion to send out a message of Opposition unity.

The sources said Nitish and Lalu have given their consent to attend the June 3 event. It is likely to be attended either by Sonia or Rahul Gandhi from the Congress, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda, CPI general secretary D Raja and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

Lalu told Kanimozhi he would attend the event as he always got love and affection from Karunanidhi.

“In North India, we have been making efforts for Opposition unity. This will be the first big event in south India where a call for larger Opposition unity will be given,” said JD(U) general secretary K C Tyagi, who accompanied Kanimozhi to Patna from Delhi.

The JD(U) leader said: “It is a good beginning,” and added that Nitish and Kanimozhi chatted for almost two hours.

