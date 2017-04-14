Kanhaiya in Nagpur: ‘No chargesheet in one year, there was nothing in sedition case’

JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar said here on Thursday that the police haven’t been able to file any chargesheet against him despite over one year having elapsed over the controversy that erupted last year leading to his arrest. “No chargesheet has come till date. How would they do it when there was nothing in the case?” Kanhaiya said at a function to release the Marathi translation of his book Bihar se Tihar at Dhanwate National college, organized by Pragatishil Lekhak Sangh. The translation has been done by Sudhakar Shendge.

Kanhaiya, who had visited the city last year after the JNU controversy, was here a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on Friday.

